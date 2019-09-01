Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Comparison side by side

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 38.59 N/A -2.40 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 16 19.57 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Liquidity

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Assembly Biosciences Inc. are 8 and 8 respectively. Assembly Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $42, while its potential upside is 271.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.