Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 39.68 N/A -2.40 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a consensus price target of $12, with potential upside of 378.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares and 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Insiders owned roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has 23.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was less bearish than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 5 of the 8 factors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.