Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|16
|39.68
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-49%
|-35.3%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a consensus price target of $12, with potential upside of 378.09%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares and 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Insiders owned roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has 23.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-4.73%
|-20.71%
|-41.45%
|-20.71%
|-21.72%
|-46.5%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was less bearish than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Summary
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 5 of the 8 factors.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
