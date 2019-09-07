Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Contrasting side by side

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 38.26 N/A -2.40 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 15.52 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 4.6 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average price target of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, which is potential 131.91% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares and 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.