Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Comparison side by side

Both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 38.59 N/A -2.40 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Liquidity

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -46.5% weaker performance while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.