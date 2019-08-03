Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) Stock Price Rose While Vertex One Asset Management Has Cut by $1.31 Million Its Stake; Kinder Morgan (KMI) Holder Wellington Shields & Company Lifted Its Stake by $327,100 as Shares Rose

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 17.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 16,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 110,115 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 93,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $20.21. About 13.38 million shares traded or 0.03% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit; 19/04/2018 – LONDON – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS HAS ASKED FINANCE MINISTER TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH KINDER MORGAN ON PIPELINE; 12/04/2018 – AFTER PIPELINE MEETING, CANADIAN PM WILL FLY TO FRANCE ON APRIL 16 TO START SCHEDULED TRIP — OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CANADA MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT FIT; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT – PROPOSAL 7 CONCERNS KINDER MORGAN’S ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM PORTFOLIO IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS FOR LIMITING GLOBAL INCREASE IN TEMPERATURE; 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc analyzed 54,673 shares as the company's stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 259,897 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 314,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schnitzer Stl Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $686.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 164,056 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500.

Analysts await Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 71.84% or $1.48 from last year’s $2.06 per share. SCHN’s profit will be $15.53M for 11.05 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.94% negative EPS growth.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leisure Acquisition Corp by 70,500 shares to 170,500 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) by 7,586 shares to 18,310 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

