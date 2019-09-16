Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) Shareholder Vertex One Asset Management Trimmed Stake; Bunge Limited (BG) Shareholder Whitebox Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $3.69 Million

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 572,133 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.87 million, down from 639,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $57.82. About 743,185 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – Investor Continental Grain Is Set to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYSSELINA YANG, FORMERLY GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS AND OILSEEDS, NAMED COO; 08/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 8; 27/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-From Volkswagen to Bunge, concession holders in Brazil face hefty bill; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on rationale of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 03/04/2018 – Argentina modifies soybean export tax timing in boost to shippers; 31/05/2018 – Bunge opens state-of-the-art wheat mill in Yucatán; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS PROGRESSING TOWARDS SEPARATION OF BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT; 16/05/2018 – Bunge to sell part of its stake in Brazil’s sugar unit IPO; 05/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 5

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) by 84.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 220,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 39,862 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, down from 259,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schnitzer Stl Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $661.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 305,054 shares traded or 36.66% up from the average. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 30/04/2018 – Schnitzer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q REV. $559M, EST. $508.0M (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.42; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42

Analysts await Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 72.33% or $1.49 from last year’s $2.06 per share. SCHN’s profit will be $15.26 million for 10.83 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 23 investors sold SCHN shares while 47 reduced holdings. only 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 3.38% more from 21.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 21,817 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 31,862 shares. Matarin Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 464,598 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd accumulated 575 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 28,764 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 10,794 shares. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 501,044 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com accumulated 93,302 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 189,174 shares in its portfolio. Axa reported 111,600 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 49,745 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 4,027 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trexquant Invest LP reported 12,448 shares. New York-based Indexiq Advsrs Lc has invested 0.04% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

More notable recent Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Class A Common Stock (SCHN) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 295% – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Huami Corporation (HMI) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 49,300 shares to 213,200 shares, valued at $19.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 95,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 19,344 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation owns 57,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.15% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 10,297 are owned by Bluefin Trading Limited Liability. 31,092 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co. Moreover, First Manhattan Commerce has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). State Street Corporation has 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Utah Retirement reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bruce & Communication Incorporated holds 15,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 53,271 shares. The New York-based Litespeed Mgmt Ltd has invested 9.67% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Aviva Public Ltd reported 52,114 shares stake. D E Shaw And holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 57,455 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 57,346 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 686,500 shares.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $2.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 80,269 shares to 403,381 shares, valued at $22.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 101,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 616,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 75.79% or $1.91 from last year’s $2.52 per share. BG’s profit will be $86.35 million for 23.70 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.87% negative EPS growth.