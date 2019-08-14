Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) Holder Vertex One Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.31 Million; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stock Declined While Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Stake

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 54,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 259,897 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 314,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schnitzer Stl Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $621.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 5,457 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHN); 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M; 21/03/2018 – SCHNITZER 2Q PRELIM ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25-$1.31 W/ TAX BENEFIT; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q REV. $559M, EST. $508.0M (2 EST.); 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 30/04/2018 – Schnitzer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Net $41.9M

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 93,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.44M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 398,307 shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M

Analysts await Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 71.84% or $1.48 from last year’s $2.06 per share. SCHN’s profit will be $15.53 million for 10.00 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold SCHN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.88 million shares or 0.38% less from 21.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Captrust Fincl Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 692 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has 18,403 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Ameritas Inv Partners reported 0% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.32% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Adirondack Rech & Mgmt holds 40,515 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 50,427 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 13,706 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Adams Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 46,145 shares. Qs Investors Lc, New York-based fund reported 66,234 shares. Orca Invest Mngmt Ltd Co has 1.54% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Fil Limited accumulated 34,000 shares. Macquarie Gru Inc Limited accumulated 0% or 3,056 shares.

More notable recent Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 17.21 points at 8,015.27 – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Schnitzer Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Preliminary Results and Earnings Date – Business Wire” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SCHN) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graf Indl Corp by 101,500 shares to 301,500 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legacy Acquisition Corp by 40,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07M for 42.41 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.