Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) to pay $0.19 on Aug 27, 2019; Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Builders Firstsource (NASDAQ:BLDR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Builders Firstsource has $18 highest and $15 lowest target. $16’s average target is -15.70% below currents $18.98 stock price. Builders Firstsource had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Barclays Capital. Buckingham Research initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. See Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: In-Line Upgrade

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $15 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $22 New Target: $18 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Hold New Target: $15 Initiate

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:SCHN) is expected to pay $0.19 on Aug 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:SCHN) shareholders before Aug 12, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc’s current price of $25.03 translates into 0.75% yield. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc’s dividend has Aug 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 3, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 126,830 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Net $41.9M; 22/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY REVENUES $559 MLN VS $382 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM; 21/03/2018 – SCHNITZER 2Q PRELIM ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25-$1.31 W/ TAX BENEFIT; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Rises in March

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.98. About 1.89 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, and clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. The Company’s products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand. It has a 9.68 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s manufactured products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; gypsum, roofing and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatment, and finishes, as well as vinyl, composite, and wood sidings; and exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and makes finished steel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $670.27 million. It operates through two divisions, Auto and Metals Recycling ; and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). It has a 6.77 P/E ratio. The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

