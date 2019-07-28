Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN)’s Financial Results Comparing With TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)

Both Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) and TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) are Steel & Iron companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 24 0.32 N/A 3.38 6.66 TimkenSteel Corporation 10 0.19 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and TimkenSteel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and TimkenSteel Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 11.5% TimkenSteel Corporation 0.00% -4.6% -2.1%

Volatility and Risk

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.27. TimkenSteel Corporation’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, TimkenSteel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. TimkenSteel Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and TimkenSteel Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 TimkenSteel Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The downside potential is -7.44% for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. with consensus target price of $25. Competitively TimkenSteel Corporation has an average target price of $13.5, with potential upside of 95.09%. Based on the data shown earlier, TimkenSteel Corporation is looking more favorable than Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93% of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.2% of TimkenSteel Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 5.5% of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are TimkenSteel Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. -3.47% -9.49% -7.41% -16.76% -26.23% 4.41% TimkenSteel Corporation -3.62% -15.56% -27.11% -22.43% -48.29% 3.66%

For the past year Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. was more bullish than TimkenSteel Corporation.

Summary

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. beats TimkenSteel Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting. This segment offers ferrous scrap metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, high temperature alloys, and joint products. It sells ferrous and nonferrous recycled metal products to steel mills, foundries, and smelters. This segment also procures salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through its 52 self-service auto parts stores in the United States and Western Canada, as well as sells auto bodies and parts containing ferrous and nonferrous materials, such as engines, transmissions, and alternators to wholesalers. The SMB segment produces various finished steel products using recycled metal and other raw materials. It offers semi-finished goods, which include billets; and finished goods consisting of rebar, coiled rebar, wire rods, merchant bars, and other specialty products. This segment serves steel service centers, construction industry subcontractors, steel fabricators, wire drawers, and farm and wood products suppliers. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, and tubes; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The companyÂ’s products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other demanding applications It sells its products and services to the oil and gas, oil country tubular goods, automotive, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.