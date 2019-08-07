Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN)’s Financial Results Comparing With AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS)

This is a contrast between Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) and AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Steel & Iron and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 24 0.30 N/A 2.63 10.13 AK Steel Holding Corporation 3 0.12 N/A 0.49 5.78

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and AK Steel Holding Corporation. AK Steel Holding Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than AK Steel Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 9.5% AK Steel Holding Corporation 0.00% 191.2% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.45 shows that Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AK Steel Holding Corporation’s 205.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. are 2.4 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor AK Steel Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AK Steel Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and AK Steel Holding Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 AK Steel Holding Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential downside is -0.12%. On the other hand, AK Steel Holding Corporation’s potential downside is -43.40% and its average price target is $1.5. Based on the results shown earlier, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. is looking more favorable than AK Steel Holding Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and AK Steel Holding Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 61.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of AK Steel Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0.08% 0.64% 14.19% 11.1% -20.39% 23.57% AK Steel Holding Corporation 8.88% 18.99% 21.03% -2.76% -47.39% 25.33%

For the past year Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AK Steel Holding Corporation.

Summary

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. beats AK Steel Holding Corporation on 10 of the 12 factors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting. This segment offers ferrous scrap metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, high temperature alloys, and joint products. It sells ferrous and nonferrous recycled metal products to steel mills, foundries, and smelters. This segment also procures salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through its 52 self-service auto parts stores in the United States and Western Canada, as well as sells auto bodies and parts containing ferrous and nonferrous materials, such as engines, transmissions, and alternators to wholesalers. The SMB segment produces various finished steel products using recycled metal and other raw materials. It offers semi-finished goods, which include billets; and finished goods consisting of rebar, coiled rebar, wire rods, merchant bars, and other specialty products. This segment serves steel service centers, construction industry subcontractors, steel fabricators, wire drawers, and farm and wood products suppliers. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; specialty stainless and electrical steels in sheet and strip forms; and carbon and stainless steel that is finished into welded steel tubing. The company also buys and sells steel and steel products, and other materials; and produces metallurgical coal from reserves in Pennsylvania. It sells its flat-rolled carbon steel products primarily to automotive manufacturers and to customers in the infrastructure and manufacturing markets, including electrical transmission, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, and appliances; and carbon steel products to distributors, service centers, and converters. The company also sells its stainless steel products to manufacturers and their suppliers in the automotive industry; manufacturers of food handling, chemical processing, pollution control, and medical and health equipment; and distributors and service centers, as well electrical steel products to manufacturers of power transmission and distribution transformers, and electrical motors and generators. AK Steel Holding Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in West Chester, Ohio.