Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Reaches $19.36 52 Week Low; Himax Technologies – American Depositary Sha (HIMX) Shorts Lowered By 9.05%

The stock of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) hit a new 52-week low and has $18.39 target or 5.00% below today's $19.36 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $518.43 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $18.39 price target is reached, the company will be worth $25.92 million less. The stock decreased 12.20% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 109,521 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500.

Himax Technologies Inc – American Depositary Sha (NASDAQ:HIMX) had a decrease of 9.05% in short interest. HIMX's SI was 11.33M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.05% from 12.46M shares previously. With 1.16M avg volume, 10 days are for Himax Technologies Inc – American Depositary Sha (NASDAQ:HIMX)'s short sellers to cover HIMX's short positions. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.23. About 61,199 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 54.64% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500.

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies to consumer electronics worldwide. The company has market cap of $383.88 million. The firm operates through Driver IC and Non-Driver Products divisions. It has a 2230 P/E ratio. It offers display driver integrated circuits and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

More notable recent Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HIMX, MAXR, OLED and SOGO among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lumotive and Himax Technologies Target Autonomous Vehicles with Industry-First Liquid Crystal on Silicon Solution for High-Performance LiDAR Systems – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BOX, TEO, TEUM and USAT among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and makes finished steel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $518.43 million. It operates through two divisions, Auto and Metals Recycling and Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). It has a 5.24 P/E ratio. The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Among 2 analysts covering Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Schnitzer Steel Industries has $25 highest and $2300 lowest target. $24’s average target is 23.97% above currents $19.36 stock price. Schnitzer Steel Industries had 3 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $2300 target in Monday, September 23 report.

Analysts await Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 72.33% or $1.49 from last year’s $2.06 per share. SCHN’s profit will be $15.26M for 8.49 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

