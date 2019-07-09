Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Forms $25.00 Double Bottom; Adams Resources & Energy (AE) Has 0.9 Sentiment

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AE) investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 19 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 21 trimmed and sold holdings in Adams Resources & Energy Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 1.62 million shares, up from 1.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Adams Resources & Energy Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 15 Increased: 12 New Position: 7.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing of crude oil, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk, and exploration and production of gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $139.19 million. The Company’s Marketing segment purchases crude oil, and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other clients primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, and Louisiana. It has a 20.74 P/E ratio. This segment operates 156 tractor-trailer rigs and maintains approximately 120 pipeline inventory locations.

More notable recent Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces An Increase In Its Quarterly Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Launches Avenova® Direct on Amazon.com – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Results For First Quarter 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – PRNewswire” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Appointment Of New Director – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $27,320 activity.

The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33. About 4,828 shares traded. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE) has declined 21.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AE News: 28/03/2018 – ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY INC AE.A SAYS SHARON DAVIS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 28/03/2018 – Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces CFO Resignation; 28/03/2018 – Adams Resources & Energy CFO Josh Anders to Resign; 28/03/2018 – ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 12/03/2018 – Adams Resources 4Q Adj EPS 31c; 09/05/2018 – Adams Resources 1Q Rev $387.3M; 28/03/2018 – ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY INC – JOSH C. ANDERS, HAS NOTIFIED COMPANY OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Adams Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 15/03/2018 – Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Investor Webcast; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adams Resources & Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AE)

Zpr Investment Management holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. for 5,342 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 85,765 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 30,091 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,669 shares.