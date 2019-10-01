Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Steel & Iron companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. has 90.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 48.72% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. has 0.7% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 19.58% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 114,030,501.09% 15.50% 9.50% Industry Average 5.07% 22.86% 6.66%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 26.17M 23 10.13 Industry Average 395.98M 7.80B 9.36

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.20 2.60

$24 is the average price target of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., with a potential upside of 17.76%. The rivals have a potential upside of 57.41%. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0.08% 0.64% 14.19% 11.1% -20.39% 23.57% Industry Average 5.60% 8.21% 9.92% 18.14% 35.87% 25.23%

For the past year Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. has weaker performance than Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. are 2.4 and 1.2. Competitively, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s rivals have 2.93 and 1.46 for Current and Quick Ratio. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.45. In other hand, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.51 which is 50.58% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting. This segment offers ferrous scrap metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, high temperature alloys, and joint products. It sells ferrous and nonferrous recycled metal products to steel mills, foundries, and smelters. This segment also procures salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through its 52 self-service auto parts stores in the United States and Western Canada, as well as sells auto bodies and parts containing ferrous and nonferrous materials, such as engines, transmissions, and alternators to wholesalers. The SMB segment produces various finished steel products using recycled metal and other raw materials. It offers semi-finished goods, which include billets; and finished goods consisting of rebar, coiled rebar, wire rods, merchant bars, and other specialty products. This segment serves steel service centers, construction industry subcontractors, steel fabricators, wire drawers, and farm and wood products suppliers. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.