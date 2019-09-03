Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) and AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) and AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Steel & Iron companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 24 0.26 N/A 2.63 10.13 AK Steel Holding Corporation 2 0.10 N/A 0.49 5.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and AK Steel Holding Corporation. AK Steel Holding Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than AK Steel Holding Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) and AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 9.5% AK Steel Holding Corporation 0.00% 191.2% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. AK Steel Holding Corporation’s 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, AK Steel Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AK Steel Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and AK Steel Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 AK Steel Holding Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$25 is Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 12.92%. Meanwhile, AK Steel Holding Corporation’s consensus price target is $1.5, while its potential downside is -30.56%. The information presented earlier suggests that Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. looks more robust than AK Steel Holding Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and AK Steel Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 61.9% respectively. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, AK Steel Holding Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0.08% 0.64% 14.19% 11.1% -20.39% 23.57% AK Steel Holding Corporation 8.88% 18.99% 21.03% -2.76% -47.39% 25.33%

For the past year Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. was less bullish than AK Steel Holding Corporation.

Summary

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. beats AK Steel Holding Corporation on 10 of the 12 factors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting. This segment offers ferrous scrap metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, high temperature alloys, and joint products. It sells ferrous and nonferrous recycled metal products to steel mills, foundries, and smelters. This segment also procures salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through its 52 self-service auto parts stores in the United States and Western Canada, as well as sells auto bodies and parts containing ferrous and nonferrous materials, such as engines, transmissions, and alternators to wholesalers. The SMB segment produces various finished steel products using recycled metal and other raw materials. It offers semi-finished goods, which include billets; and finished goods consisting of rebar, coiled rebar, wire rods, merchant bars, and other specialty products. This segment serves steel service centers, construction industry subcontractors, steel fabricators, wire drawers, and farm and wood products suppliers. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; specialty stainless and electrical steels in sheet and strip forms; and carbon and stainless steel that is finished into welded steel tubing. The company also buys and sells steel and steel products, and other materials; and produces metallurgical coal from reserves in Pennsylvania. It sells its flat-rolled carbon steel products primarily to automotive manufacturers and to customers in the infrastructure and manufacturing markets, including electrical transmission, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, and appliances; and carbon steel products to distributors, service centers, and converters. The company also sells its stainless steel products to manufacturers and their suppliers in the automotive industry; manufacturers of food handling, chemical processing, pollution control, and medical and health equipment; and distributors and service centers, as well electrical steel products to manufacturers of power transmission and distribution transformers, and electrical motors and generators. AK Steel Holding Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in West Chester, Ohio.