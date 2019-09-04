Schnitzer Steel Industries Cl (SCHN) Share Price Rose While Great Lakes Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $318,895; First United Bank Trust Upped Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holding by $818,800

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries Cl (SCHN) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 13,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 143,901 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, down from 157,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schnitzer Steel Industries Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $605.46M market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $22.61. About 51,820 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.42; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Net $41.9M; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.31; 30/04/2018 – Schnitzer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 21/03/2018 – SCHNITZER 2Q PRELIM ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25-$1.31 W/ TAX BENEFIT; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY REVENUES $559 MLN VS $382 MLN; 16/03/2018 Schnitzer Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 10,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 34,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, up from 24,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $69.24. About 2.15M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest Mgmt Inc reported 133,948 shares. Sta Wealth Limited Co reported 81,764 shares stake. Guyasuta Invest Incorporated holds 1.55% or 172,631 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,833 shares. Eagle Advsrs Ltd has 0.41% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 130,435 shares. 97,374 are owned by 1St Source Natl Bank. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated stated it has 34,482 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 11.45M shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 89,880 shares. Stone Run Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com stated it has 398,259 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Inc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Counsel Lc Ny owns 136,379 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 498,772 shares.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Us Technology (IYW) by 1,752 shares to 13,208 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 3,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,009 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 17,168 shares to 279,080 shares, valued at $15.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lazard Global Infra Inst by 346,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ).