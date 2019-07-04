Schnitzer Steel Industries Cl (SCHN) Holder Great Lakes Advisors Decreased Stake as Stock Value Declined; Sap Se (SAP) Shareholder Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Lowered Its Stake by $8.68 Million

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries Cl (SCHN) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 13,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,901 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, down from 157,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schnitzer Steel Industries Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $653.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.38% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 419,049 shares traded or 71.81% up from the average. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 26.23% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 22/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q REV. $559M, EST. $508.0M (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY REVENUES $559 MLN VS $382 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.31; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM; 21/03/2018 – SCHNITZER 2Q PRELIM ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25-$1.31 W/ TAX BENEFIT; 30/04/2018 – Schnitzer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Rises in March

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 81.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 75,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,750 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 92,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $140.18. About 1.10 million shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Diversified International Adds Citigroup, Cuts SAP; 23/04/2018 – SAP Ariba Makes Manufacturing Awesome; 10/04/2018 – Xi Afterglow May Sap Demand at Aussie 10-Year Sale: Markets Live; 16/04/2018 – Beyond the Middle East, Mucic said that SAP was seeing a lot of growth in China after investing “billions of euros” over the last five-to-six years and building up distribution a well as research and development capacity in the country; 18/04/2018 – 10PEARLS BUYS KASH SOLUTIONS, A SAP ARIBA PARTNER; 08/03/2018 – ESKOM TO UNDERTAKE OWN INVESTIGATION ON SAP CONTRACT; 30/05/2018 – Tricentis Tosca on Azure Drives Digital Transformation Initiatives for SAP Environments; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s SAP says payments to scandal-hit Gupta entities more than thought; 26/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South Africa investigates $60 million SAP contract; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 13,785 shares to 104,194 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oppenheimer Etf Tr by 21,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV).

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.30B for 32.15 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.02% EPS growth.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 17,334 shares to 135,264 shares, valued at $9.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msc Industrial Direct Inc Cl A (NYSE:MSM) by 12,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Pzena Investment Mgmt Inc Clas (NYSE:PZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold SCHN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.88 million shares or 0.38% less from 21.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) accumulated 0% or 755 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has 70,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Management invested in 528 shares. Conning holds 19,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sun Life Incorporated has 949 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 842,427 were reported by Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 41,681 shares. 50,000 are held by Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta invested in 0.01% or 38,500 shares. Corecommodity Management Ltd Co accumulated 23,643 shares or 0.32% of the stock. First Republic Inv owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Van Eck Assoc holds 0% or 40,278 shares in its portfolio. Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.54% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 56,380 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 20,851 shares.