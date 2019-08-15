Schnieders Capital Management Upped Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $1.25 Million; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Boosted Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 75,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.08M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 27.50M shares traded or 43.53% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 15/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Hartman Sees ‘a Lot of Contradictions’ in Bond Market (Video); 17/05/2018 – OCC Is Probing Wells Fargo Employee Behavior Related to Document Altering; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Face Investor Scrutiny, Protests at Annual Meeting (Video); 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Details Bank’s Relationships With Firearms Industry; 05/05/2018 – CHARLIE MUNGER SAYS WELLS FARGO BETTER OFF FOR HAVING ITS PROBLEMS REVEALED; SAYS RECENTLY DISCLOSED NEWS ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN “HAS DONE A LOT FOR IMPROVING BEHAVIOR”; 03/05/2018 – Lone Oak Payroll® Closes Wells Fargo Secured Credit Facility to Enhance Payroll Funding Services; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Exit Positions in 13F Filing Stories (Correct); 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 07/05/2018 – Engility Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 64,761 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, up from 54,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $117.74. About 6.86M shares traded or 20.84% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Leon Cooperman’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 1.28M shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Buckhead Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.97% or 64,238 shares. Moreover, Art Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.44% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 151,100 shares. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 2.02M shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Thornburg Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.52% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 133,526 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Company reported 175,379 shares stake. Lmr Prns Llp accumulated 48,117 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Llc holds 0.2% or 126,762 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company invested in 160,409 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Addison Cap holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 41,395 shares. Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Piedmont Inv has 106,628 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Pa holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 466,482 shares.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00 million and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2,327 shares to 338,109 shares, valued at $57.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron declares $1.19 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.