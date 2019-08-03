Schnieders Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Pfizer (PFE) as Share Price Declined; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Boosted Its Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) Stake by $5.06 Million; Stock Value Rose

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 7,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 72,446 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 79,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29M shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 30/05/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF XELJANZ, MADE BY PFIZER; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) by 31.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 63,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 265,029 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.35M, up from 201,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp. Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $79.3. About 2.65 million shares traded or 20.91% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Eaton (ETN) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c; Narrows FY EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Eaton (ETN) completes acquisition of Innovative Switchgear Solutions – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eaton to buy TransDigm’s Souriau-Sunbank Connection unit for $920M – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton inches up after affirming guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imperial Brands Plc (Adr) by 53,228 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $44.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deutsche Telekom Ag (Adr) (DTEGY) by 168,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,100 are owned by Boys Arnold And Co. First Allied Advisory Inc accumulated 18,336 shares. Dillon, Michigan-based fund reported 4,366 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp has invested 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv owns 402 shares. Epoch Inv Partners reported 0.87% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Wasatch invested in 0.06% or 68,741 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 1.07M shares. Coastline Trust invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Pggm Investments stated it has 1.09 million shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 266,217 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Private Advisor Gru invested in 0.03% or 17,966 shares. Royal London Asset Limited invested in 0% or 180,440 shares. 10,455 were reported by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Al has 166,454 shares. Dearborn Partners Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hourglass Capital Ltd Com reported 2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0.77% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.82M shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Capital has 0.46% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fred Alger Management has 81,638 shares. Moreover, Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership has 4.17% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 875,382 shares. Moreover, Lakeview Prtnrs Limited Com has 0.8% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 3,485 were reported by Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs. Pennsylvania-based Live Your Vision Limited Company has invested 0.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lifeplan Finance Group has 0.27% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Amica Mutual Co accumulated 180,332 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Columbia Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Letko Brosseau And Associate has invested 0.93% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc reported 11.35 million shares or 0.79% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer close to off-patent drug combo with Mylan – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Completes Acquisition of Array Biopharma (ARRY) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pfizer (PFE) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.