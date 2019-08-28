Schnieders Capital Management Raised Dominion Energy (D) Stake by $459,800; Stock Value Declined; As Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Rose, Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Increased Its Stake by $432,363

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 56.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 16,775 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 10,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $77.15. About 3.16 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 2,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 41,751 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, up from 39,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $157.47. About 3.86 million shares traded or 23.04% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was made by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

