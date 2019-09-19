Schnieders Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $401,115; Wpx Energy (WPX) Holder Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Raised Holding by $12.10 Million

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,998 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, down from 7,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $383.29. About 2.05M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 24/05/2018 – The new Boeing 777 airliner will be able to retract part of its wings – a first for a commercial plane; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS WILL NOT MAKE HOSTILE BID FOR NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE NWC.OL , WILL NOT ENGAGE IN A BIDDING WAR; 28/05/2018 – Mahindra and Boeing team up to make F/A-18 fighters in India; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Deal With Boeing Is Valu/ed $4.25 Billion Including Assumption of About $995M in Net Debt; 16/05/2018 – Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Find New Life in Air-Cargo Surge; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 1.10M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 9.11M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.87 million, up from 8.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 5.48M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million

Schnieders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $380.34M and $255.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 341 shares to 4,145 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,308 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.13 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $40.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 209,300 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $54.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 14,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,598 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).