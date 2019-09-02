Schnieders Capital Management Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Position By $305,562; STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION ORDINARY S (SWYDF) Shorts Raised By 5.83%

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 10.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 802 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Schnieders Capital Management Llc holds 7,103 shares with $2.71 million value, down from 7,905 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $202.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – Boeing Hit by Cyberattack, Says Jetliner Production Not Affected; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – CO, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO PURCHASE FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – NOTIFIED BY CERTAIN AIRLINE CUSTOMERS OF INTENTION TO BUY 10 AIRCRAFT INCLUDING 5 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS STUDYING PLANS TO INCREASE A320-FAMILY OUTPUT AS HIGH AS 75 AIRCRAFT A MONTH OVER LONGER TERM; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS SOME ALLIES WILLING TO INCREASE OIL PRODUCTION TO OFFSET REDUCTIONS IN IRAN OUTPUT AFTER SANCTIONS TAKE EFFECT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018

STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) had an increase of 5.83% in short interest. SWYDF’s SI was 3.87M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.83% from 3.65M shares previously. With 54,700 avg volume, 71 days are for STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:SWYDF)’s short sellers to cover SWYDF’s short positions. The stock increased 34.89% or $0.0039 during the last trading session, reaching $0.015. About 45,045 shares traded or 141.35% up from the average. Stornoway Diamond Corporation (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,705 are owned by Winfield Assocs. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Independent Invsts invested in 4.78% or 32,110 shares. Cibc Inc has 0.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 247,562 shares. Patten And Patten Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,146 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd stated it has 4,608 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Amp Invsts Limited, Australia-based fund reported 273,222 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,779 shares. Charles Schwab reported 2.30M shares. Cadence State Bank Na reported 2,460 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. 437,685 were reported by Serv Automobile Association. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 32,154 shares. Rampart Management Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,088 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Shamrock Asset Management Llc stated it has 105 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 17.73% above currents $364.09 stock price. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. Landesbank maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. Seaport Global maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 11 by DZ BANK AG. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.