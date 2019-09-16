Schnieders Capital Management Lifted Intel (INTC) Holding; Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Shorts Up By 86.92%

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 9.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schnieders Capital Management Llc acquired 9,790 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Schnieders Capital Management Llc holds 112,238 shares with $5.37 million value, up from 102,448 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $230.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.05. About 4.80M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 09/03/2018 – INTEL DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SPECULATION RELATED TO MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS; 20/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE NEWSER ON RUSSIA HACK FINDINGS: LIVE; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 30/04/2018 – ISRAEL INTEL SAYS IRAN HAS MISLED WORLD ON NUCLEAR PROGRAM: TV; 14/03/2018 – The Linux Foundation Welcomes Sound Open Firmware Project

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) had an increase of 86.92% in short interest. BCSF’s SI was 161,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 86.92% from 86,400 shares previously. With 161,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)’s short sellers to cover BCSF’s short positions. The SI to Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc’s float is 0.31%. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 24,777 shares traded. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $55.49’s average target is 6.61% above currents $52.05 stock price. Intel had 25 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 10. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Underperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, July 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Friday, April 5. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6200 target in Friday, April 26 report. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Interest Ca reported 240,865 shares stake. Park National Corporation Oh holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 867,851 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has invested 0.46% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lederer Associate Investment Counsel Ca owns 0.32% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 7,180 shares. Sei has 0.16% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Spectrum Management Gp has invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Mgmt accumulated 26,373 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.24% or 620,935 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants owns 6,940 shares. Moreover, Greenwood Cap Associates Lc has 1.22% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 101,501 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp accumulated 43,053 shares. First Personal reported 0.97% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Com owns 2.11 million shares. New York-based Trustco National Bank & Trust Corp N Y has invested 4.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Seabridge Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 100 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi sees Q4 risks for Intel – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel Positions Itself Far Beyond 5G – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel: Value Investment For Future Data Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc