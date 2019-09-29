Schnieders Capital Management Increased Holding in Facebook (FB) by $306,291; Bessemer Group Has Boosted Weibo Adr (WB) Position

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 1,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 13,268 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56M, up from 11,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – Facebook Removes More ISIS Content by Actively Looking for It; 29/03/2018 – Arabian Business: Facebook to limit use of data brokers for ad targeting; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Cambridge Analytica Harvested Data of Up to 87 Million Users; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SANDBERG WRITES IN BLOG POSTING ON SOCIAL NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers stick by Facebook despite privacy scandal; 24/03/2018 – UK investigators search London office of firm at centre of Facebook data storm; 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S DATA BROKER PARTNERS ALSO INCLUDED EXPERIAN EXPN.L , TRANSUNION TRU.N AND WPP WPP.L; 27/03/2018 – Hedge Funds to Watch for Facebook Fallout: D.E. Shaw, Appaloosa; 19/03/2018 – Facebook suspends Cambridge Analytica, a firm used by the Trump campaign, for misuse of data

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Weibo Corp Adr (WB) by 675525% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 108,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 108,100 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, up from 16 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Weibo Corp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 2.70M shares traded or 26.30% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 12,601 shares to 3.06M shares, valued at $401.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 170,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,324 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).