Schnieders Capital Management Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Lowered by $305,562 as Stock Price Declined; Ensemble Capital Management Position in Netflix (NFLX) Raised as Valuation Declined

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 5,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 126,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.12M, up from 120,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $291.52. About 2.57M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Sells $1.9 Billion of Junk Bonds to Finance More Shows; 09/05/2018 – Altice USA revenue rises on Suddenlink additions, higher ad revenue; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix; 09/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Barack Obama In Advanced Talks With Netflix For Production Deal, Reports `New York Times’; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 27/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Netflix is on a hiring spree by offering big increase in compensation to new hires; 06/03/2018 – New Daily: Foxtel could be teaming up with rivals Netflix and Stan to create a mega streaming platform

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 802 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,103 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 7,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $364.72. About 1.43M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOEING HIT BY WANNACRY VIRUS, FEARS IT COULD CRIPPLE SOME VITAL AIRPLANE PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT- SEATTLE TIMES, CITING MEMO; 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table); 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN ALSO HAS PURCHASE RIGHTS FOR 10 ADDITIONAL 787S; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 25/04/2018 – BOEING ASSESSING `UPWARD MARKET PRESSURE’ ON 737 OUTPUT; 15/03/2018 – Boeing, which has struggled throughout the week, fell 0.3 percent in choppy trade Thursday; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS EU SUBSIDIES HARM BOEING, CLEARING WAY FOR SANCTIONS; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Airplane Will Go Into Service With Thai Lion Air

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

