Schnieders Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $344,565; As Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose, Proffitt & Goodson Lifted Its Stake by $809,172

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 2,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 66,242 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 63,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 27654.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $276.14. About 3.80 million shares traded or 54.35% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Firsthand Cap owns 20,000 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability owns 42 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 6,206 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.49% or 60,684 shares. Moreover, Suncoast Equity Management has 5% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 84,641 shares. Fcg Advsrs Lc stated it has 2,200 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Hwg Hldg Ltd Partnership holds 3.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 11,389 shares. 23,450 are held by Leavell Inv. Schroder Inv Gp owns 1.29M shares. Cleararc accumulated 11,826 shares. Fort Point Cap Prns Lc reported 0.35% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 4.53 million are held by Lone Pine Cap Limited Liability Corp. Amp Ltd has invested 0.5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Viking Global Invsts LP reported 3.12% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.34% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on April 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA, Microsoft, Adobe and Advanced Micro – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SPY, BRK.B, WMT, ADBE: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CARS, SRG, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 2,801 shares to 159 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 16,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,035 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).