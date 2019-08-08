Schnieders Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Chevron New (CVX) by $1.25 Million; Boston Family Office Increased Golar Lng LTD (GLNG) Holding by $353,682

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (GLNG) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 16,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 212,516 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 195,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 46,726 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 64,761 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, up from 54,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $120.14. About 517,153 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 61,745 shares to 46,565 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease (NYSE:AL) by 78,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,307 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).