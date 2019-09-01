Schnieders Capital Management Has Raised Its Dominion Energy (D) Holding; H Partners Management Trimmed Its Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holding as Share Value Declined

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 56.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 16,775 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 10,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.41M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15 million, down from 6.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59.17. About 1.16M shares traded or 4.21% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $193.21 million for 6.40 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.