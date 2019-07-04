Schnieders Capital Management Has Raised Chevron New (CVX) Holding By $1.25 Million; Covington Capital Management Has Raised Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 18.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schnieders Capital Management Llc acquired 10,143 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Schnieders Capital Management Llc holds 64,761 shares with $7.98M value, up from 54,618 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $234.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.55M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER

Covington Capital Management increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 3.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management acquired 638 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Covington Capital Management holds 19,418 shares with $34.58M value, up from 18,780 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $960.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 27/03/2018 – Amazon strikes distribution deal with France’s Casino; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Fresh Stab at $16 Billion Housekeeping Industry; 23/03/2018 – HeisenbergReport: T-Oger or Kr-Arget? Target, Kroger Thinking About Merging Before Amazon Murders Them Both; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS PRIME MEMBERS RECEIVE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY FOR FREE AND ULTRA-FAST DELIVERY WITHIN ONE HOUR FOR $7.99 ON ORDERS OF $35 OR MORE; 21/04/2018 – The folks at Amazon have been coming up with some pretty wild ideas for patents. Here’s a sampling; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Launches Its Own Pet Product Brand, Wag; Starts With Food; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce

Covington Capital Management decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 7,544 shares to 343,745 valued at $40.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard World Fds (VCR) stake by 3,000 shares and now owns 1,607 shares. The Charles Schwab Corpora (NYSE:SCHW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi reported 5,406 shares. Freestone Cap Hldg Limited Liability Corp, Washington-based fund reported 10,709 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Co has 3.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.62 million shares. Natl Bank Of The West invested in 2.29% or 11,013 shares. Sands Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.6% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kingdon Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,473 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.5% or 1,089 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Virtu Fincl Lc holds 0.09% or 859 shares. Stockbridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 8.4% or 128,205 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 4.1% or 17,363 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 4,024 shares. Mitchell Cap invested 4.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, January 23 with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, February 1 with “Buy” rating.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM had sold 4,750 shares worth $532,950. Another trade for 7,200 shares valued at $838,808 was sold by Ourada Jeanette L.

