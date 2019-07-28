Schnieders Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $305,562; Parkwood Has Lowered Its Raymond James Financial (RJF) Stake by $846,880; Stock Rose

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 10,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,420 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 70,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.83. About 922,830 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.16% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 802 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,103 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 7,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 19/04/2018 – KLX collecting final bids; 23/04/2018 – BA MAY NEED TO LEASE AIRCRAFT WHILE ROLLS WORKS ON 787 FIX: CEO; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 07/03/2018 – Boeing air tanker delivery likely delayed again -U.S. Air Force; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $4.25 Billion; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS A320NEO-PLUS WOULD HAVE ENTERED SERVICE IN 2022, TWO YEARS BEFORE POTENTIAL NEW BOEING MID-MARKET JET; 13/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: New Chinese Passenger Plane To Challenge Boeing; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12,881 shares to 17,147 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Etf (VTI) by 185,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Management Ltd Com accumulated 6,400 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability owns 381,302 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd has 0.02% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 2,511 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 108,049 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.35% or 5,400 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Limited accumulated 20,823 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hbk LP has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Amp Cap Investors Limited accumulated 53,330 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Natixis accumulated 251,053 shares. Huntington Bancorp, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,645 shares. Asset One, a Japan-based fund reported 65,290 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc has 0.03% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 417,940 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Roanoke Asset Mngmt has 4.84% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 27,236 shares. 6,857 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited. The New York-based Park Avenue Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Caprock Group Inc owns 2,358 shares. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Co Ca holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,333 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 2,087 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Co owns 0.36% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,702 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability reported 11,609 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.72% or 43,995 shares in its portfolio. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Company has 0.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,340 shares. Moreover, Professional Advisory has 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,590 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Evergreen Capital Management Llc holds 3,502 shares. Aviance Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% stake. Centurylink Mgmt holds 0.35% or 2,242 shares in its portfolio.