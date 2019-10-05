Schnieders Capital Management Has Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $401,115; Eii Capital Management Has Raised Its Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com (ELS) Holding by $462,341

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com (ELS) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 3,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 15,512 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, up from 11,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 227,112 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,998 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, down from 7,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – BOEING – BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED A ONE-TIME WAIVER OF ITS DIRECTOR RETIREMENT POLICY IN ORDER TO NOMINATE DUBERSTEIN FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 REVENUE $96.0 BLN – $98.0 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Acquires Two Boeing 777 Freighters For ACMI Service; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Bd Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to Be Nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to Aid Transition; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: 25% OF 2017 JET DELIVERIES PAID FOR IN CASH; 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $187.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Udr Inc Com (NYSE:UDR) by 9,706 shares to 27,320 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,252 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 81.32 million shares or 0.69% more from 80.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.08% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 83,575 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 184,863 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Company holds 1,969 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 984,324 shares. Ww Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Huntington State Bank reported 224 shares stake. California-based Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 11,008 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% or 1,567 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr Inc accumulated 4,646 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 168,587 shares. Bridgeway Cap reported 17,100 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has invested 2.43% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Moreover, Raymond James And Associates has 0% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 15,847 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.29 billion for 40.31 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Schnieders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $380.34M and $255.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 8,247 shares to 73,008 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).