Schnieders Capital Management Has Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Carpenter Technology (CRS) Shareholder Huber Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 2,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 66,242 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 63,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.93. About 7.66M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 9,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.99% . The hedge fund held 311,544 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28M, up from 301,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.82. About 28,436 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 18.78% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 26/04/2018 – Carpenter Tech 3Q Net $30.2M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Carpenter Tech May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. Exits Carpenter Tech; 08/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 26/03/2018 – Carpenter Technology to Invest $100 Million in Soft Magnetic Capabilities and New Equipment in Reading, PA Facility; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Carpenter Tech; 28/03/2018 – Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Summit; 17/04/2018 – OSS Appoints Director David Raun as Audit Committee Chair, Succeeding Retiring Director William Carpenter; 02/05/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Carpenter Discusses Her New Book, Donald Trump, And Identity Politics

