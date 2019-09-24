Schnieders Capital Management Has Lifted Its Intel (INTC) Holding by $460,130; Rhumbline Advisers Has Boosted Its Position in Flowserve Com (FLS) by $341,016

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 9,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 112,238 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37M, up from 102,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 21.57M shares traded or 1.11% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 02/05/2018 – Janus Global Technology Adds Crown Castle, Exits Intel; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Intel plans to shut down smart glasses group – The Information; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Flowserve Corp Com (FLS) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 6,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 227,801 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.00 million, up from 221,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Flowserve Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.4. About 943,438 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold FLS shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 125.32 million shares or 1.05% less from 126.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $53.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 65,998 shares to 273,836 shares, valued at $15.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 7,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,132 shares, and cut its stake in Navient Corp Com (NASDAQ:NAVI).