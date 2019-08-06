Schnieders Capital Management Has Lifted Dominion Energy (D) Stake; Exelon Com (EXC) Shares Declined While Edgar Lomax Co Lowered Stake by $4.11 Million

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Exelon Corp Com (EXC) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 82,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 813,351 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.77M, down from 895,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Exelon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 3.73M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 27/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 28/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 7 Bps; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 56.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 16,775 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 10,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $75.19. About 5.74 million shares traded or 47.47% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaller Group Inc Inc reported 0.32% stake. Old Dominion Mngmt has invested 2.93% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mercer Advisers invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Carroll Associates has 0.19% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). St Johns Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 275 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com reported 85,665 shares stake. Narwhal Mgmt invested in 0.78% or 46,580 shares. Mechanics Financial Bank Department reported 0.48% stake. 1.08 million were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. At Savings Bank invested in 0.1% or 10,870 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc owns 101,952 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 12,826 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 94,042 shares. Choate Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 0.02% or 2,142 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc Com (NYSE:MET) by 45,050 shares to 229,641 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp Com (NYSE:GD) by 107,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,489 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holdg Ag has 22,281 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 18,929 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1,340 shares. Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.26% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 501 were accumulated by Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.16% or 11.11 million shares in its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank invested 0.18% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). M&R Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 764 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct reported 2.45M shares. 33,505 are held by Trust Of Toledo Na Oh. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 11.36M shares. Cookson Peirce And accumulated 405,260 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability reported 0.09% stake. 7,367 were reported by Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Limited Co. Qci Asset Management Ny invested in 0% or 913 shares.