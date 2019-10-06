Schnieders Capital Management Has Increased Bp Plc (BP) Position by $720,616; Market Valuation Declined; As Weis Mkts Com (WMK) Stock Declined, Martingale Asset Management LP Has Decreased Position by $756,288

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Weis Mkts Inc Com (WMK) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 21,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.21% . The institutional investor held 46,704 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, down from 67,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Weis Mkts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $997.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 40,651 shares traded. Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) has declined 29.77% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WMK News: 13/03/2018 Weis Markets 4Q EPS $2.37; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $49.3 MLN DECREASE IN DEFERRED INCOME TAX DUE TO U.S. GOVERNMENT ENACTING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 4Q REV. $883.7M; 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, ADJUSTED FOR HOLIDAY SHIFT, INCREASED 1.5 PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – Voluntary Recall of Certain Golden Flake, Good Health, Utz and Weis Brand Tortilla Chips Because of Possible Milk Allergen; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Weis Markets Issues an Allergy Alert For Weis Quality Store-Made Cole Slaw Sold in 8 Stores Due to Undeclared Egg Allergen; 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets Reports 1st Quarter Sales, Comparable Store Sales And Net Income Increases; 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets 1Q EPS 60c; 13/03/2018 – Weis Markets 4Q Net $63.7M

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 235.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 17,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 25,029 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, up from 7,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 6.63M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 27/04/2018 – U.S. seeks revision of rule on offshore oil wells made after BP disaster; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 16/04/2018 – BP DEPUTY CEO LAMAR MCKAY SPEAKS ON NEW ENERGY IN LONDON; 21/05/2018 – VENTURE GLOBAL- UNDER AGREEMENT, BP WILL BUY LNG ON FREE ON BOARD BASIS FOR 20 YEARS STARTING FROM COMMERCIAL OPERATION DATE OF CALCASIEU PASS LNG EXPORT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – LIGHTSOURCE BP BUYS UBIWORX TO STRENGTHEN DIGITAL CAPABILITY; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC – PILOT PROGRAM WITH TESLA WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY AT SOUTH DAKOTA SITE; 08/04/2018 – BP, OMAN OIL TO DEVELOP 2ND PHASE OF GHAZEER: OMAN NEWS; 09/03/2018 – BP EXPECTS TO OPEN 500 GAS STATIONS IN MEXICO BY YEAR-END; 22/03/2018 – lrving Oil, Shell, Enbridge, Energy Safety Canada and BP Set to Share Their OpEx Journeys at IQPC’s Conference on Operational Excellence in Energy, Chemicals & Re; 21/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE -BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold WMK shares while 34 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 11.06 million shares or 6.66% more from 10.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 18,667 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co accumulated 9,039 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Communication Mn stated it has 72,695 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc owns 371 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Grp has 0.01% invested in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) for 92,001 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Alphaone Investment Svcs Ltd Co has 10,589 shares. Morgan Dempsey Ltd Liability reported 80,223 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) for 816,553 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). M&T Bancshares Corporation reported 30,850 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 46,704 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0% or 6,569 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.02% invested in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) for 279,646 shares.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Equity Invest (NYSE:AEL) by 13,266 shares to 60,366 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 59,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Enpro Industries Inc (NYSE:NPO).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $91,420 activity. 600 shares were bought by BAILEY WAYNE S, worth $22,770. FROST SCOTT F bought 800 shares worth $30,080.

