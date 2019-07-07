Schnieders Capital Management Has Cut Boeing Co (BA) Position by $305,562; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Boosted Position in Carnival (CCL)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 3.60 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 25/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: VITRAN Extends Hours for Carnival Week; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Angeles Next Year; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 06/03/2018 – Highly Acclaimed Singer And Actress Elaine Paige Named Godmother Of New Seabourn Ovation; 22/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – GONG XIAO CHENG RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – Ll JING APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 802 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,103 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 7,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 3.21 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 26/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN COMMUNICATIONS STARTUP MYRIOTA; 08/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker; 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 06/04/2018 – Boeing: American Airlines Order Valued at More Than $12B at List Prices; 28/05/2018 – The U.S. is the target of a similar WTO complaint brought by the EU over support for Airbus’s rival, Boeing, and the EU has said it expects to land a similar legal blow later this year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 0.07% or 2,973 shares. Portland Invest Counsel owns 58,703 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 67,642 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 89,521 shares. E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 10,600 shares. The Colorado-based Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc has invested 0.22% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Llc holds 41,039 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T Comml Bank Corp owns 97,244 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 1.95 million shares. Heritage Wealth has 443 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daiwa holds 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 23,972 shares. Moreover, Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 6,800 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med invested in 0.04% or 888 shares.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $513,497 activity. 6,966 shares were sold by KRUSE STEIN, worth $364,082 on Friday, January 11. $997,267 worth of stock was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torch Wealth Management Lc reported 1,002 shares. Royal London Asset Management invested in 215,191 shares. Homrich And Berg reported 11,695 shares stake. Hamel Assoc holds 1.63% or 9,500 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Tru has 3,958 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 54,354 shares. 49,900 were accumulated by Fishman Jay A Mi. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Ltd has 0.9% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Guardian holds 193,440 shares. Klingenstein Fields Llc accumulated 632 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 123,858 shares or 0.28% of the stock. National Asset Mgmt owns 17,039 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Company Limited Liability Company reported 4,344 shares. Baldwin Invest Management Ltd Company invested in 0.35% or 3,050 shares. Capital Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 25,944 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings.