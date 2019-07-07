Schnieders Capital Management Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $344,565; Doheny Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Anworth Mtg Ast Com (ANH) by $1.00 Million

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 2,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,242 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 63,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Anworth Mtg Ast Corp Com (ANH) by 86.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 250,000 shares as the company's stock declined 9.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162,000, down from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Anworth Mtg Ast Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $365.97M market cap company. It closed at $3.71 lastly. It is down 14.58% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 3.84% stake. Westwood Gp Inc holds 1.44% or 1.18M shares. Connable Office reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 5.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Findlay Park Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 5.51% or 5.08 million shares. Riverpark Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 5.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cullen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 537,095 shares or 2.5% of their US portfolio. Butensky Cohen Security stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenwood Assocs Limited Co holds 3.37% or 111,134 shares in its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 92,789 shares or 2.68% of all its holdings. Sigma Inv Counselors has invested 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Corda Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinnacle Advisory Gru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,494 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Llc invested in 45,482 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Sky Invest Grp Inc Limited holds 74,220 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $121,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold ANH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 4.21% more from 48.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 451,599 are owned by Millennium Limited Company. Guggenheim Capital Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 116,039 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 109,154 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc reported 600,692 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) for 104,915 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association reported 16,369 shares stake. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) for 2,334 shares. D E Shaw & reported 18,173 shares. Prudential Inc owns 259,249 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 488 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 31,389 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Inc invested 0% in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 8,089 shares. 465,838 are held by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag.