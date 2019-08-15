Schnieders Capital Management Has Boosted Its Walmart (WMT) Position; Last Week Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Party City Holdco has $12 highest and $800 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 148.52% above currents $4.225 stock price. Party City Holdco had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, July 24 to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 1 to “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, March 1 to “Neutral”. See Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) latest ratings:

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 14.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schnieders Capital Management Llc acquired 3,450 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Schnieders Capital Management Llc holds 27,007 shares with $2.63 million value, up from 23,557 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $316.53B valuation. The stock increased 4.41% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $110.88. About 7.05 million shares traded or 20.72% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS FUTURE IPO IS SOMETHING FLIPKART’S MANAGEMENT TEAM IS INTERESTED IN DOING AND ALIGNS WITH OPERATING MODEL WALMART HAS IN MEXICO; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-After Walmart deal, India’s Flipkart plans expansion into other categories – Business Standard; 30/05/2018 – MariaHalkias: Drew Holler, Walmart vp of people, said the way $WMT will judge success of its new college program is by; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months; 17/05/2018 – WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA SAYS GROSS PROFIT RATE DECREASED VERSUS LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, Two Directors Will Be Appointed by Certain Minority Shareholders, One Director Will Be Founder –Filing; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON: WALMART-FLIPKART AGREEMENT WAS MADE TUESDAY NIGHT JAPAN TIME; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 04/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart – sources – The Edge Markets; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son confirms Walmart to acquire India’s Flipkart

Among 16 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores Inc has $12500 highest and $102 lowest target. $112.81’s average target is 1.74% above currents $110.88 stock price. Wal-Mart Stores Inc had 27 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of WMT in report on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Overweight” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $108 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 17 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Bank of America. Guggenheim maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $115 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Cap Management Lc owns 2,676 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Sol Cap Mgmt holds 11,722 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 37,938 shares. M owns 22,311 shares. First Merchants holds 46,844 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth owns 8,196 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com holds 0.67% or 80,843 shares in its portfolio. Inverness Counsel New York reported 158,018 shares. Trustmark Bank Tru Department has 40,310 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Co owns 44,292 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. 4,715 are owned by Howard Capital Mgmt. Moors & Cabot Incorporated has 0.73% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Van Eck invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Piedmont Advsr has 112,751 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 0.42% or 6,081 shares.

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.225. About 462,052 shares traded. Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) has declined 59.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.23% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTY News: 16/05/2018 – Party City at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 09/03/2018 – PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC PRTY.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.44 BLN TO $2.49 BLN; 09/03/2018 – PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC PRTY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.57; 09/05/2018 – Party City Holdco 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/03/2018 – Party City Holdco Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.76-Adj EPS $1.87; 12/05/2018 – Bikini Bottom by Way of Party City; 09/03/2018 – Party City Holdco 4Q EPS 81c; 09/05/2018 – Party City Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 09/05/2018 – Party City Holdco 1Q Rev $507.8M; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning

