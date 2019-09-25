Schnieders Capital Management Decreased Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $401,115 as Stock Price Declined; Chevron (CVX) Holder Petroleum & Resources Has Increased Position

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 84,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 691,900 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.10M, up from 607,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.74. About 5.96M shares traded or 9.04% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,998 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, down from 7,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $381.65. About 3.39M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO does not see movement on Norwegian deal in coming weeks or months; 15/03/2018 – Boeing, which has struggled throughout the week, fell 0.3 percent in choppy trade Thursday; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: AMERICAN AIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; SOUTHWEST ORDERED 40; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 24/05/2018 – The new Boeing 777 airliner will be able to retract part of its wings – a first for a commercial plane; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: AEROSPACE CREATES BIGGEST US TRADE SURPLUS OF SECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Fin holds 1.05 million shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dean Inv Associates Ltd Liability has 1.18% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 66,324 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Co invested 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Drexel Morgan & owns 0.47% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,858 shares. Essex Financial accumulated 26,772 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Co reported 54,600 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Raymond James Na accumulated 165,357 shares or 1.13% of the stock. 48,929 were accumulated by Town And Country Bancshares And Trust Com Dba First Bankers Trust Com. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.7% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Toronto Dominion Bank holds 0.05% or 1.19 million shares. 566,800 were reported by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Srb holds 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 4,023 shares. Bowen Hanes Com accumulated 268,240 shares or 1.44% of the stock.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $583.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 101,700 shares to 254,085 shares, valued at $14.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S.A. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 25,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,500 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Schnieders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $380.34M and $255.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,565 shares to 156,571 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

