Schnieders Capital Management Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $305,562; Stock Price Declined; Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Market Value Declined While Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Upped Its Holding

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 802 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,103 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 7,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – China Tariffs Would Affect Few Boeing Jets; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – ADDITIONAL ORDER TAKES RYANAIR’S 737 MAX ORDER TOTAL TO 135 AIRPLANES; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS FUNDAMENTAL STRENGTH IN THE FREIGHTER MARKET IS ENCOURAGING; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rolls-Royce triples capacity to fix Trent 1000 engines- FT; 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAYS “REMEDIATIONS” WERE APPLIED AND INTRUSION IS NOT A “PRODUCTION OR DELIVERY ISSUE”; 01/05/2018 – BOEING WILL BUY KLX FOR $4.25B; 20/03/2018 – BOEING TO ESTABLISH NEW TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH CENTER IN KOREA

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 26,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 263,118 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39M, up from 236,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 111,987 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.35M are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp. 12Th Street Asset Management Limited Liability holds 440,335 shares. Parametrica stated it has 5,563 shares. Loomis Sayles LP owns 225,380 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 118,581 shares. Walthausen And Lc reported 55,757 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 6,674 are held by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Brown Brothers Harriman Communication accumulated 4,376 shares. Regions Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 4,871 shares. 270,000 were accumulated by Mendon Cap Advsr. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Carroll Financial Assoc accumulated 5,301 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Liability Company holds 14,845 shares. Basswood Capital Management Limited Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 31,269 shares. Whittier Tru Company invested in 0% or 1,800 shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 70,888 shares to 167,392 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc by 114,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 881,897 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vision Capital Management has 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Windsor Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 696 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 15,000 are owned by Gruss. Hwg Partnership has 6,276 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. North Point Managers Oh invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt reported 9,898 shares stake. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 1,451 shares. Affinity Invest Ltd Liability holds 23,359 shares. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Company reported 0.34% stake. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc accumulated 60,850 shares. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Perkins Coie owns 3,646 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 1.36M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Rh Dinel Counsel Incorporated has invested 6.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Credit Agricole S A owns 6,205 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $7.83M worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL.