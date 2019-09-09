Schnieders Capital Management Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $305,562; Northstar Asset Management Upped Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding by $832,050

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $534.74. About 327,976 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 802 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,103 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 7,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Boeing Sinks as Biggest Supplier Cites Challenging 737 Ramp-Up; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER’S CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE; 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin says Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran to be revoked; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED A ONE-TIME WAIVER OF ITS DIRECTOR RETIREMENT POLICY IN ORDER TO NOMINATE DUBERSTEIN FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 15,569 shares. South State Corporation reported 1.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ent Financial Svcs Corp holds 7,709 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.5% or 74,570 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 34,239 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gru Ltd Liability Corp has 17,856 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling Incorporated stated it has 2,632 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Greenbrier Ltd Com invested 0.68% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Duncker Streett Company Incorporated invested in 0.86% or 9,782 shares. Strs Ohio holds 536,544 shares. Amer Insurance Tx holds 1.15% or 57,315 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 1,629 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,225 shares to 57,949 shares, valued at $11.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,003 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).