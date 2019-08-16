Schneider National (SNDR) to pay $0.06 on Oct 9, 2019; NORTHSIGHT CAPITAL (NCAP) Shorts Up By 2.63%

NORTHSIGHT CAPITAL INC (OTCMKTS:NCAP) had an increase of 2.63% in short interest. NCAP’s SI was 39,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.63% from 38,000 shares previously. With 537,400 avg volume, 0 days are for NORTHSIGHT CAPITAL INC (OTCMKTS:NCAP)’s short sellers to cover NCAP’s short positions. The stock decreased 18.18% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0018. About 113,900 shares traded. Northsight Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCAP) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) is expected to pay $0.06 on Oct 9, 2019. (NYSE:SNDR) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Schneider National Inc’s current price of $18.23 translates into 0.33% yield. Schneider National Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 340,821 shares traded. Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has declined 25.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNDR News: 08/05/2018 – Schneider National Presenting at Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Schneider Teams Up with SkyBitz to Implement Its Third Generation Trailer and Container Tracking System; 26/04/2018 – Schneider National Sees 2018 Capex $325M-$375M; 26/04/2018 – Schneider National 1Q Net $47.6M; 08/05/2018 – Schneider National, Inc. Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule; 31/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CIO AND EVP SHALEEN DEVGUN JOINS 8VC AS ADVISOR; 10/04/2018 – 8VC and Schneider Revolutionize the Digital Supply Chain; 19/04/2018 – DJ Schneider National Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNDR); 25/05/2018 – Schneider National Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 26/04/2018 – SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC – ANTICIPATE RELATIVELY FLAT TRACTOR GROWTH IN 2018

Northsight Capital, Inc. provides various online directories for a range of businesses engaged in the sale and distribution of cannabis and hemp related products. The company has market cap of $267,759. The companyÂ’s principal product categories include a monthly listing and a paid advertising in one or more of the companyÂ’s online directories; and leasing to clients one or more Internet domain names for the customerÂ’s exclusive use. It currently has negative earnings. It operates WeedDepot.com, a smart phone and Internet platform directory with geo-mapping for dispensaries, doctors and clinics, head shops, tattoo parlors, and vape lounges; RateMyStrain.com, a site on which individuals or dispensaries can rate or insert new strains commenting on their use and effect; 420Careers.com for individuals looking to hire or seeking a job in the cannabis space; and MJBizWire.com that distributes new events for companies in the cannabis space.

More recent Northsight Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Northsight Capital Makes Cannabis Stocks Look Bad – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2017. Also Twst.com published the news titled: “Tata Motors Limited: Tata Motors Q4FY19 Financial Results – The Wall Street Transcript” on May 20, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery Labs completes enrollment in AEROSURF study; SURFAXIN to be discontinued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2015 was also an interesting one.

Schneider National, Inc., a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. The company has market cap of $3.23 billion. The Company’s Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads. It has a 14.24 P/E ratio. This segment engages in shipping furniture, mattresses, and other household goods.

Among 3 analysts covering SchneiderNational (NYSE:SNDR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. SchneiderNational has $3400 highest and $2200 lowest target. $28.33’s average target is 55.40% above currents $18.23 stock price. SchneiderNational had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, April 2. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2200 target in Friday, August 2 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2 with “Overweight”.