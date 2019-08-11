Schneider National (SNDR) to pay $0.06 on Oct 9, 2019; Lateef Investment Management LP Has Lowered New York Times Co (NYT) Position By $6.20 Million

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) is expected to pay $0.06 on Oct 9, 2019. (NYSE:SNDR) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Schneider National Inc’s current price of $19.52 translates into 0.31% yield. Schneider National Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 1.44M shares traded or 57.10% up from the average. Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has declined 25.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNDR News: 10/04/2018 – 8VC and Schneider Revolutionize the Digital Supply Chain; 26/04/2018 – SCHNEIDER NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.38 TO $1.50, EST. $1.40; 26/04/2018 – SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC – 2018 NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GUIDANCE REMAINS AT $325 MLN TO $375 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Schneider National Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – SCHNEIDER NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – Schneider National 1Q EPS 27c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Schneider National Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNDR); 05/04/2018 – SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, NAMES STEPHEN L. BRUFFETT EXECUTIVE VICE; 01/05/2018 – Schneider Teams Up with SkyBitz to Implement Its Third Generation Trailer and Container Tracking System

Schneider National, Inc., a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. The company has market cap of $3.46 billion. The Company’s Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads. It has a 15.25 P/E ratio. This segment engages in shipping furniture, mattresses, and other household goods.

Another recent and important Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Daimler upshifts self-driving truck plans – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering SchneiderNational (NYSE:SNDR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. SchneiderNational had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.