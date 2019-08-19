Schneider National (SNDR) to pay $0.06 on Oct 9, 2019; Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Covered By 0 Bulls

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) is expected to pay $0.06 on Oct 9, 2019. (NYSE:SNDR) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Schneider National Inc’s current price of $18.85 translates into 0.32% yield. Schneider National Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 356,164 shares traded. Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has declined 25.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNDR News: 26/04/2018 – Schneider National 1Q EPS 27c; 05/04/2018 – Schneider National, Inc. Names Stephen L. Bruffett Executive Vice President-CFO; 31/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CIO AND EVP SHALEEN DEVGUN JOINS 8VC AS ADVISOR; 09/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – JARRETT COS. BUYS SCHNEIDER NATIONAL PROPERTY IN SEVILLE; 26/04/2018 – SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC SNDR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – SCHNEIDER NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.38 TO $1.50, EST. $1.40; 05/04/2018 – SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC – STEPHEN L. BRUFFETT WILL JOIN COMPANY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ON APRIL 29, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Schneider National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.38-Adj EPS $1.50

Among 2 analysts covering Keywords Studios (LON:KWS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Keywords Studios has GBX 1700 highest and GBX 1310 lowest target. GBX 1660’s average target is 9.79% above currents GBX 1512 stock price. Keywords Studios had 15 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg downgraded the shares of KWS in report on Thursday, August 1 to “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Sell” on Thursday, July 4. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The rating was downgraded by Liberum Capital on Wednesday, July 31 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Berenberg. See Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1400.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1600.00 New Target: GBX 1620.00 Downgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1310.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1415.00 New Target: GBX 1700.00 Downgrade

04/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1254.00 New Target: GBX 1310.00 Downgrade

17/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1254.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1254.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1600.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1580.00 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1254.00 Maintain

Keywords Studios plc provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland, Japan, Italy, Canada, the United States, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Spain. The company has market cap of 980.12 million GBP. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games. It has a 72.69 P/E ratio. The firm also provides audio/voiceover services, including script translation, actor selection, and talent management through pre-production, audio direction, recording, and post-production, such as native language quality assurance of the recordings.

The stock increased 1.27% or GBX 19 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1512. About 25,165 shares traded. Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering SchneiderNational (NYSE:SNDR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. SchneiderNational has $3400 highest and $2200 lowest target. $28.33’s average target is 50.29% above currents $18.85 stock price. SchneiderNational had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, April 2 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup.