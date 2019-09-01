Schneider National (SNDR) to pay $0.06 on Oct 9, 2019; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Trex (NYSE:TREX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trex has $80 highest and $72 lowest target. $77.33’s average target is -9.59% below currents $85.53 stock price. Trex had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of TREX in report on Thursday, March 28 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) earned “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Friday, March 29. See Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

06/08/2019 Broker: Sidoti Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: B. Riley

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Initiates Coverage On

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Sidoti Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $70 New Target: $72 Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) is expected to pay $0.06 on Oct 9, 2019. (NYSE:SNDR) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Schneider National Inc’s current price of $19.44 translates into 0.31% yield. Schneider National Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 389,636 shares traded. Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has declined 25.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNDR News: 26/04/2018 – SCHNEIDER NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.38 TO $1.50, EST. $1.40; 26/04/2018 – SCHNEIDER NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 23C; 24/04/2018 – Schneider National, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Schneider National 1Q EPS 27c; 14/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Schneider National 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – Schneider National 1Q Net $47.6M; 05/04/2018 – SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, NAMES BRUFFETT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT-CFO; 25/05/2018 – Schneider National Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 26/04/2018 – SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC – ANTICIPATE RELATIVELY FLAT TRACTOR GROWTH IN 2018

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 252,042 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.00 billion. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. It has a 41.34 P/E ratio. The firm also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Trex Company, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 15,800 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp has 444,739 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0% or 4,000 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Lc Delaware reported 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). South Dakota Invest Council owns 6,930 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Investment L P reported 12,208 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Ls Advsr Llc accumulated 3,063 shares. 10,371 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System. Metropolitan Life Com Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 2,030 shares. Missouri-based Counselors Inc has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Putnam Invs Llc owns 0.02% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 151,741 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 46,187 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering SchneiderNational (NYSE:SNDR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. SchneiderNational has $3400 highest and $2200 lowest target. $28.33’s average target is 45.73% above currents $19.44 stock price. SchneiderNational had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of SNDR in report on Tuesday, April 2 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SNDR in report on Friday, August 2 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, August 2.

Schneider National, Inc., a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. The company has market cap of $3.44 billion. The Company’s Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads. It has a 15.19 P/E ratio. This segment engages in shipping furniture, mattresses, and other household goods.