Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) and U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) Comparison side by side

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) and U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) compete with each other in the Trucking sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider National Inc. 20 0.80 N/A 1.46 13.18 U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 6 0.14 N/A 0.59 8.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Schneider National Inc. and U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Schneider National Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Schneider National Inc. is currently more expensive than U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Schneider National Inc. and U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider National Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 7.1% U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 3.1%

Liquidity

Schneider National Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Schneider National Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Schneider National Inc. and U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider National Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Schneider National Inc.’s upside potential is 20.58% at a $27.25 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Schneider National Inc. and U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.3% and 54% respectively. Insiders held roughly 7.5% of Schneider National Inc.’s shares. Competitively, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schneider National Inc. -1.58% 5.64% -4.83% -11.1% -25.34% 3.37% U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 0.2% -5.04% -24.7% -32.76% -61.06% -9.27%

For the past year Schneider National Inc. had bullish trend while U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Schneider National Inc. beats U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Schneider National, Inc., a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. The companyÂ’s truckload services include standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for high-value and time-sensitive loads. It also offers intermodal services, including door-to-door container on flat car service, including rail and over-the-road transportation; and logistics, which consists of non-asset brokerage, supply chain services, and import/export services. In addition, the company is involved in equipment leasing to third parties, such as leasing trucks to owner-operators; and provision of insurance for the company and owner-operators. Schneider National, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.