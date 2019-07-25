Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) and ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Schneider National Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) and ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB). The two are both Trucking companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider National Inc. 20 0.69 N/A 1.46 13.16 ArcBest Corporation 32 0.23 N/A 2.28 12.73

Demonstrates Schneider National Inc. and ArcBest Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. ArcBest Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Schneider National Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Schneider National Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than ArcBest Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Schneider National Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) and ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider National Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 7.1% ArcBest Corporation 0.00% 8.8% 4.1%

Liquidity

Schneider National Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, ArcBest Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Schneider National Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArcBest Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Schneider National Inc. and ArcBest Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider National Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ArcBest Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

Schneider National Inc.’s upside potential is 47.88% at a $29 consensus price target. On the other hand, ArcBest Corporation’s potential upside is 5.56% and its consensus price target is $30. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Schneider National Inc. is looking more favorable than ArcBest Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.8% of Schneider National Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.1% of ArcBest Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 10.2% of Schneider National Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of ArcBest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schneider National Inc. -2.13% -7.49% -15.63% -16.18% -31.74% 3.21% ArcBest Corporation 0.38% -10.58% -25.48% -27.34% -39.1% -15.38%

For the past year Schneider National Inc. has 3.21% stronger performance while ArcBest Corporation has -15.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Schneider National Inc. beats ArcBest Corporation.

Schneider National, Inc., a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. The companyÂ’s truckload services include standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for high-value and time-sensitive loads. It also offers intermodal services, including door-to-door container on flat car service, including rail and over-the-road transportation; and logistics, which consists of non-asset brokerage, supply chain services, and import/export services. In addition, the company is involved in equipment leasing to third parties, such as leasing trucks to owner-operators; and provision of insurance for the company and owner-operators. Schneider National, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services. This segment also offers motor carrier freight transportation services to customers in Mexico through arrangements with trucking companies. Its ArcBest segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services, such as deployment of specialized equipment to meet line haul requirements; and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground services. This segment offers third-party transportation brokerage services by sourcing various capacity solutions, including dry van over the road and intermodal, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and specialized equipment; full container load and less than container load ocean transportation services; warehousing and distribution services; managed transportation services; and moving services to Â‘do it yourselfÂ’ consumer, corporate account employee relocations, and military relocations, as well as provides final mile, retail logistics, supply chain optimization, and trade show shipping services. Its FleetNet segment offers roadside assistance and maintenance management services for commercial vehicles through third-party service providers. The company was formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation and changed its name to ArcBest Corporation in May 2014. ArcBest Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas.