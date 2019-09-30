Schneider Capital Management Upped Stake in Olin (OLN) by $1.92 Million; As Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Marketfield Asset Management Decreased Holding by $1.71 Million

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 29,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 106,393 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, down from 135,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 748,462 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 06/03/2018 – BHP Exec: Shale has Limited Shelf Life — CERAWeek Market Talk; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Estimates Miner’s Base Value Increased 30% Over Past Two Years; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – GROUP COPPER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 6% IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Inks Cement Supply Deal with BHP Billiton; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Higher Oil Prices, Lower US Tax Rate Encouraging Interest; 03/04/2018 – Coal Exposure a Plus for BHP, Says RBC –Market Talk; 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS; 15/05/2018 – BHP Billiton CEO Says Company Still Focused on Further $2 Bln Productivity Gains; 26/04/2018 – BHP AND ESCONDIDA UNION END ANTICIPATED TALKS WITH NO ACCORD; 07/03/2018 – BHP VP OF EXPLORATION NIALL MCCORMACK COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 91,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 259,552 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, up from 168,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 1.44M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $716,852 activity. $85,000 worth of stock was bought by Smith Vince J on Monday, August 12. The insider Alderman Heidi S bought 2,000 shares worth $33,374. VERMILLION TERESA M had bought 230 shares worth $4,077. The insider Sutton Scott McDougald bought $234,882. BUNCH C ROBERT bought $178,490 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technology LP reported 3,186 shares. Principal Fincl Gp, Iowa-based fund reported 847,197 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 8,244 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Company owns 26,637 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Huntington Bancshares accumulated 1 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 19,153 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.25% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 1.75M shares. Monarch Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 657 are owned by Fifth Third Bancorp. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Kansas-based Tortoise Cap Advsr Limited Co has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 128 shares. Jennison Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Csat Advisory Lp holds 629 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN).

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc by 90,195 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $35.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 50,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,829 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (NYSE:AGO).