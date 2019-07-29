Schneider Capital Management Trimmed Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Holding By $1.14 Million; Sysco Has 0.97 Sentiment

Sysco Corp (SYY) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 380 funds increased and started new positions, while 391 sold and reduced their equity positions in Sysco Corp. The funds in our database reported: 388.50 million shares, down from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Sysco Corp in top ten positions decreased from 16 to 13 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 347 Increased: 280 New Position: 100.

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) stake by 3.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 381,253 shares as Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)’s stock rose 0.40%. The Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 11.48 million shares with $35.60 million value, down from 11.86 million last quarter. Chesapeake Energy Corporation now has $2.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.635. About 32.60 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR ADJ. TOTAL ABSOLUTE PRODUCTION 190-200 MMBOE; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COSTS OF INCIDENT AT CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO BE RECOVERABLE; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SPECIFIC QUARTERLY TIMING OF SHIPMENTS MAY BE AFFECTED DUE TO CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding Il LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 09/04/2018 – PA DEP: ADVISORY – TUESDAY – Building a Community Clean Water Toolbox in Pennsylvania’s Chesapeake Bay Watershed Counties; 09/04/2018 – Maryland Public Television presents 14th annual Chesapeake Bay Week; 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake Shareholders Didn’t Approve Resolution on Executive Compensation; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Shelley Moo: Capito, Others Urge Farm Bill Support for Chesapeake Bay Farmers; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS

Trian Fund Management L.P. holds 16.56% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation for 23.18 million shares. Shayne & Co. Llc owns 343,299 shares or 16.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Delta Asset Management Llc Tn has 4.32% invested in the company for 450,143 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc has invested 3.69% in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 4.16 million shares.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.91M for 16.35 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On SYSCO Corporation (SYY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $69.96. About 1.74M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg. The company has market cap of $35.96 billion. It operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 23.16 P/E ratio. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.28 million activity.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Summer Rally Time At Chesapeake Energy – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Thinking of Buying Chesapeake Energy Stock? Here’s What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Chesapeake Energyâ€™s stock falls to 20-year low, Kinder Morganâ€™s drops after earnings – MarketWatch” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Chesapeake Energy Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CHK) ROE Of 20%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Chesapeake Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $2.7500 target in Friday, June 28 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) rating on Friday, April 12. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $2.5 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Deutsche Bank. M Partners maintained Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by UBS.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. Lawler Robert D. also bought $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Friday, May 24. $100,625 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR. 5.91 million Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares with value of $19.47M were sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C.. $98,010 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares were bought by WEBB JAMES R.

Analysts await Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 140.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Chesapeake Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.86% negative EPS growth.