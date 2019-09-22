Schneider Capital Management Stake in Olin (OLN) Has Lifted by $1.92 Million; Harvest Fund Advisors Has Lowered Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake by $37.84 Million

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 1.89M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 20.91M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $436.63 million, down from 22.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 10.18M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS IT IS NOT ACTIVELY ASSESSING INVESTMENT IN KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS; 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan halts most work on disputed Canada pipeline expansion; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA FILES CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGE OF ALBERTA LEGISLATION; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS AT THIS POINT DOESN’T THINK ALBERTA BUYING TRANS MOUNTAIN IS NECESSARY; 16/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc expected to post earnings of 21 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 91,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 259,552 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, up from 168,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.63. About 2.87M shares traded or 15.32% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.77 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 795,990 shares to 2.44M shares, valued at $90.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 482,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS).

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc. by 35,900 shares to 862,511 shares, valued at $31.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adient Plc by 90,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47M shares, and cut its stake in Herc Holdings Inc..

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider Shipp Earl L bought $4,479. Alderman Heidi S bought 2,000 shares worth $33,374. Another trade for 600 shares valued at $10,872 was bought by VERMILLION TERESA M. 8,000 Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares with value of $165,678 were bought by Sutton Scott McDougald. The insider BUNCH C ROBERT bought $178,490.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

