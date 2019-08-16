Schneider Capital Management Stake in Koppers Holdings (KOP) Increased by $1.27 Million as Market Valuation Rose; General Electric Co (GE) Stock Rose While Mufg Americas Holdings Lowered Holding by $502,740

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $565.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 53,396 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 55,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 717,555 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17M, down from 773,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.30% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 396.06 million shares traded or 588.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – GLOBAL NUCLEAR FUEL AWARDED $250 MILLION-PLUS CONTRACT TO FUEL ENTERGY NUCLEAR BOILING WATER REACTORS; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 22/03/2018 – REG-GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE Eurotunnel and GE Partner to Increase Traffic in Channel Tunnel; 22/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About It’s Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – EXPECTS PROCEEDS OF $5 BLN – $10 BLN DURING 2018 FROM INDUSTRIAL DISPOSITIONS; 22/03/2018 – Eurotunnel and GE Partner to Increase Traffic in Channel Tunnel; 23/04/2018 – DJ General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GE); 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Will Report Summary of Plan to Board in 2Q

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.59 million activity. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock or 55,248 shares. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 278,974 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited owns 4,149 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Personal Svcs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 6,368 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 195,503 shares. Intll Group invested in 2.93M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Tompkins holds 46,431 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 16,228 were accumulated by Montecito Bank Tru. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 109,277 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oakworth Capital invested in 20,993 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 210,941 shares. Renaissance Group Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 32,366 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Limited has invested 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Blume Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 37,284 shares. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 11,224 shares to 114,068 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) by 29,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 25 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0% stake. Hotchkis Wiley Management Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). 46,119 were reported by Barclays Pcl. Magnetar Finance Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Pinebridge Invs LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Rhumbline Advisers reported 58,800 shares. State Street Corp reported 1.18M shares. Ls Investment Advisors Lc invested in 0% or 613 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 82,425 shares stake. Southernsun Asset Mngmt Limited owns 1.63 million shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 8,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 40,824 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 262,721 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.40 million activity.